TPS freshman return to the classroom on a hybrid model

It’s the first time the class of 2024 has set foot in buildings.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thursday was the first day of school for TPS freshmen, who returned to the classroom on a hybrid model.

“It’s kind of weird since we haven’t been here in such a long time, but I really like it, I like being around my teachers and my peers and just having interactions with other people,” Taliyah Neely said.

This is the first time some teachers have laid eyes on their students. Jim Brooks is a Math teacher at Rogers.

“It’s amazing seeing all the faces, being able to see them because as a district, we don’t force them to turn on their cameras,” Brooks said. “We’ve been able to see letters the whole year, so to see people it’s a lot more exciting.”

School leaders are relying on common sense protocols to keep students safe. TPS sophomores, juniors, and seniors will return to the hybrid model on Monday.

