Advertisement

US loosens Pfizer vaccine shipping regulations

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of Exeter, N.H., High School, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Exeter. The temporary facility, operating out of a field hospital tent, administers both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. regulators are allowing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to be shipped and stored at less-frigid temperatures, which should ease distribution and administration of one of the two vaccines authorized for emergency use in the country.

The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that it’s allowing the additional option after reviewing new data from New York-based Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech.

The FDA said the vaccine, which is shipped in frozen vials, now can be transported and stored for up to two weeks at the temperatures of freezers commonly found in pharmacies. That’s after Pfizer provided the FDA with data on Feb. 19 that showed its vaccine remains stable for up to two weeks at those standard freezer temperatures.

Until now, the vaccine was required to be kept at ultra-cold temperatures — from minus 112 degrees to minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 80 degrees to minus 60 degrees Celsius) — so Pfizer ships the vials in a special thermal container packed with dry ice to maintain that temperature range. That requirement meant vaccination sites had to either obtain expensive ultracold freezers, keep adding dry ice to the shipping container to keep to the correct temperature range, or administer all the doses in each shipment quickly so none spoiled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl drowned after falling through ice at a lake in a Highland County state park,...
Teen, Ohio officer die in double tragedy at state park
Javon Williams faces murder charges in the April 2020 death of Bryan Williams.
Man charged in Williams murder has $1 million bond set
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Anika Fields calls for the city of Swanton to fire Police Chief Adam Berg for ignoring alleged...
Swanton woman calls for resignation of police chief amid discrimination claims
Jeffrey Davenport faces federal weapons and explosive charges.
South Toledo man faces federal weapons charges

Latest News

Mayor Kapszukiewicz highlighted the city’s economic health, pandemic response, and road repair...
Toledo State of the City Address [FULL]
President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin...
Biden directive expands jobless aid to more unemployed
Owens Community College offers expanded Dental Hygiene Day for kids
Owens Community College offers expanded Dental Hygiene Day for kids
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
Mr. Potato Head brand goes gender neutral, sort of