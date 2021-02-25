UT hosting gender equity summit on Monday
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A virtual summit addressing the state of women in Toledo is happening Monday. The Catharine S. Eberly Center for Women at The University of Toledo is hosting the one-day Gender Equity Summit.
The event is free and open to the public.
Dr. Melina Abdullah, a professor in the Department of Pan-African Studies at California State University, Los Angeles, will deliver the keynote address titled “Womanist Leadership” at 6 p.m.
The summit also includes panel discussions at 11 a.m., a workshop on how to advance intersectional gender equity at 1 p.m., and a networking session at 3:30 p.m.
To register for the event and view the agenda, visit the Eberly Center website.
