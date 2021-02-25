Advertisement

UT hosting gender equity summit on Monday

University Hall at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio.
University Hall at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A virtual summit addressing the state of women in Toledo is happening Monday. The Catharine S. Eberly Center for Women at The University of Toledo is hosting the one-day Gender Equity Summit.

The event is free and open to the public.

Dr. Melina Abdullah, a professor in the Department of Pan-African Studies at California State University, Los Angeles, will deliver the keynote address titled “Womanist Leadership” at 6 p.m.

The summit also includes panel discussions at 11 a.m., a workshop on how to advance intersectional gender equity at 1 p.m., and a networking session at 3:30 p.m.

To register for the event and view the agenda, visit the Eberly Center website.

