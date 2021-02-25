Williams Co. goes ‘Orange’ as COVID cases fall throughout Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Coronavirus cases continue to fall in Ohio, enough so that the results are finally showing up on the state’s Public Health Advisory System.

Four additional counties were downgraded to Level 2, or “Orange”, including Williams County in northwest Ohio.

Many other area counties are approaching case numbers that could lead to a downgrade - numbers once approaching a thousand cases per 100,000 people, now down to less than 200.

Counties ranked by highest occurrence ⬇ pic.twitter.com/sOwCN76XHR — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 25, 2021

In his Thursday COVID address, Governor Mike DeWine announced that sporting and entertainment events will be able to reopen to 25% indoor capacity and 30% outdoor capacity. Social distancing and mask wearing will still be required.

Announcements on proms, graduations and other events are in the works, according to DeWine.

