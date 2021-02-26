2020 The Lost Year: Girls on the Run looks to brighter days

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Girls on the Run Northwest Ohio is known for empowering young girls to be strong and confident. Unfortunately, the pandemic forced the organization to stop its programming in 2020.

“It’s not in my Girls on the Run nature to say it was a lost year, but it was a sad year, a sad year for Girls on the Run,” says Executive Director Lisa Krebs.

Girls on the Run serves hundreds of girls in Northwest Ohio, teaching them life lessons while training for a 5K.

“They are learning a lot of things that are actually helpful in a pandemic,” explains Krebs. “How to make good decisions, how to talk positively to themselves, how to get through tough times, how to be a good friend, and how to stand up for your friends.”

With Fall programming canceled, the organization is looking for brighter days ahead. They are planning a 4-week camp and an in-person 5K in May.

