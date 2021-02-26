Advertisement

2/26/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Warmer weather on the way for the weekend...along with two rounds of rain
By Jay Berschback
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TONIGHT: Rain developing late this evening, chance of freezing rain early tonight, all rain into Saturday morning, temps rising from the lower 30s into the mid 30s. SATURDAY: Early morning rain showers, dry the rest of the day, highs in the upper 40s/lower 50s. SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers early, some drizzle possible during the day, even warmer with highs in the lower to mid 50s.

