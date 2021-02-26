2/26/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Rain developing late this evening, chance of freezing rain early tonight, all rain into Saturday morning, temps rising from the lower 30s into the mid 30s. SATURDAY: Early morning rain showers, dry the rest of the day, highs in the upper 40s/lower 50s. SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers early, some drizzle possible during the day, even warmer with highs in the lower to mid 50s.