2/26/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
Warmer weather on the way for the weekend...along with two rounds of rain
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Rain developing late this evening, chance of freezing rain early tonight, all rain into Saturday morning, temps rising from the lower 30s into the mid 30s. SATURDAY: Early morning rain showers, dry the rest of the day, highs in the upper 40s/lower 50s. SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers early, some drizzle possible during the day, even warmer with highs in the lower to mid 50s.