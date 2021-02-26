Armour hiring for Reduce Gun Violence spot questioned by police union

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The naming of a Toledo native who allegedly threatened to shoot a Toledo Police officer during a 2011 DWI arrest to lead a new citywide program to curb gun violence has drawn a rebuke from the police union.

JoJuan Armour was named the coordinator for the Initiative to Reduce Gun Violence last week.

Armour was convicted of disorderly conduct for the 2011 incident, when he told a TPD officer he would shoot him in the chest and would be looking for the officer and his family. However, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said that experience would help Armour in his new position.

“It was some of the life experiences that he has had that didn’t scare us away from JoJuan but drew us to him. He has had authentic life experiences that I think will help him in this position and make him relatable and real to the people he’ll be working with,” Kapszukiewicz at the time.

At the time, the hiring was said to be supported by numerous organizations and agencies, including the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association. According to a statement sent out Wednesday, that’s not the case.

The Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association of all people most certainly understand the need for lowering crime and gun violence in whatever way possible. We do however feel that the city’s newest hire is of great concern. I have had the opportunity to speak with Mr. Armour over Zoom in an interview type setting and he seems absolutely passionate and it is very obvious that he has turned his life around. Although this is an outstanding story of personal perseverance and showing no ill will towards him as a person, Mr. Armour’s past is still troubling. It’s not only troubling but is a direct slap in the face considering some of the officers involved in the crimes are still on the department. The city brought the police up to speed extremely late in the hiring process and it was quite clear the decision was already made. The last-minute invite to speak with Mr. Armour was nothing more than a thinly veiled play to check the box that the unions were contacted. Not that we are the clearinghouse for city hiring’s, however, when the person is going to work closely with the police, I firmly think there should have been more involvement by the police. There was a statement made that the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association backed Mr. Armour. This was an incorrect statement. The planning and development stages of Mr. Armour’s position are still incomplete and his position not yet defined. This leads to an initial thought of what sensitive information is a civilian with a sorted past going to be privy to. What truly is upsetting is the high standards needed to achieve the status of police officer. An officer needs not only an almost spotless criminal record but is required to maintain that unsullied lifestyle throughout their career. The statement that Mr. Armour’s inferior background (criminal record) makes him the best possible person is inconceivable. Although I understand the reference, couldn’t we apply it equally to the hiring of anyone. Could I be hired as a surgeon because I have had a surgery before. In conclusion, it is a shame the City of Toledo put Mr. Armour in the cross fire at truly no fault of his own. The lack of forethought and courtesy in failing to involve the affected unions that will be required to work hand in hand with him or anyone is the issue. Succinctly, the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association has not endorsed Mr. Armour.

