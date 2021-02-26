“Ask, Don’t Assume”: advocates spread awareness on Rare Disease Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rare Disease Day is being celebrated all over the world this week, and advocacy groups are working hard to spread awareness, and to support the 300 million people who are diagnosed.

“The rare disease community really faces a lot of inequity in schools, in work and in medical care, so this is a day we really try to get the attention of policy makers, of the public, of advocacy groups, so that they can get the help they need in this community,” says Deborah Ayres, President Avalon Foundation of Toledo

According to The World Health Organizaiton, one in 15 people have a rare disease, and 50% of those are children.

“It breaks my heart having to see these 2 and 3 year old kids having to take these shots,” says Kelsey Gruber, Kids Caring for Kids Board Member.

The Kids Caring for Kids youth leaders are on a mission to support children undergoing treatments for rare diseases, including the rare bone disease HPP, or hypophosphatasia.

“For most of these kid, the treatment is a lot more painful than the disease. They know how to live with the disease, but not the treatment. So for us to be able to helpful through that – through the treatment, to help them be able to walk and run again, I think it’s really helping these kids and these families, says Cecilia Chowdhary, Board Member of The Avalon Foundation.

The group makes “pain boxes,” for patients, siblings and parents going through the treatment process. A kid’s box might include Barbies - a parent’s will have self care supplies, a personalized gift of hope, during an especially hard time.

And for board members and sisters, Katie and Kelsey Gruber, this cause hits close to home.

“I have an invisible rare disease and it’s important for people to know that not all rare diseases can be seen, and that they affect all kinds of different people,” Kelsey Gruber, Board Member Avalon Foundation.

KC4K’s message is simple, “Ask, don’t assume.”

If you see someone with a visible disability, as if they need help, don’t just assume.

“So they know you think they are still capable of doing everything but you’re still showing that you respect them and you want to help them,” says Katy Gruber, Board Member Avalon Foundation.

If you too would like to support a kiddo in need, go to kidscaringforkids.org.

