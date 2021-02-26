Advertisement

Family escapes house fire through first-floor window

Toledo Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on Freeman St. on Friday, Feb. 26.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A mother and daughter are reportedly safe after they escaped a house fire through a first-floor window Friday morning in west Toledo.

The call came in to Toledo Fire for the fire in the 1700 block of Freeman St. around 4:20 a.m.

Authorities said the fire started in the lower unit of a duplex. Three occupants were in the lower unit -- the mother and daughter, and a third person who left the scene prior to TFRD arrival. The occupant in the top unit walked out.

The top unit was unharmed by the fire, but the lower unit is uninhabitable. The Red Cross is working to get the residents of the lower unit placed in shelter.

There is no indication of how the fire started yet.

