Family seeking answers in unsolved murder

Hattie Wraggs was killed in her home Feb. 14, 1983.
The home where Hattie Wraggs was murdered in 1983 has since been torn down.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An unsolved murder from 1983 has a family searching for answers. Thirty-eight years after the killing of Hattie Wraggs, her family members are still concerned for their own safety. They spoke to 13abc, but asked not to be identified in our news coverage.

Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1983, the son of Hattie Wraggs, 45, discovered her body shortly after midnight. She was at the base of a staircase in her home at 731 Bronson Ave., Toledo. That home has since been torn down.

An article from The Blade on Feb. 14, 1983, details the murder that happened shortly after...
According to a Toledo Police Cold Case Detective: “The victim was found by her son Archie Wraggs, on the kitchen floor at the bottom of the stairs leading to the attic.  The victim was pronounced deceased.  Evidence at the scene suggests the victim was attacked while she was in the attic hanging clothes.  At some point the victim was either pushed or fell down the stairs. No forced entry to the residence was found.  A front bedroom and a living room cabinet appeared to have been ransacked.  The victim’s purse was emptied out on the bed.  However, several items of value were still present and in plain view.

The victim died as the result of multiple stab wounds, cuts, and blunt force injuries.

Numerous individuals were interviewed.  No witnesses to the incident were located. All persons of interest were interviewed and none made any incriminating statements.  No suspects were identified through the evidence collected from the scene.

It appears this case was evaluated and a summary was completed on 10/23/2008.  On 07/19/2016 and on 10/11/2016 several pieces of evidence were sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for DNA analysis.  No DNA profile was obtained.  No new information has come in on this case.”

Wraggs was laid to rest in the nearby Forest Cemetery. To this day, her murder remains unsolved and to her family, unsettling.

“Well, I was just figuring because it’s been so long, the technology now is so much more better and it’s stronger and that for any evidence they may have collected that hopefully they might be able to do something with that and find a different avenue to go down,” said one family member during a recent Zoom interview.

If you have any information, contact Toledo Police.

