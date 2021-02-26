Advertisement

February 26th Weather Forecast

Warmer Weekend On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the low 40s. Clouds return this evening and rain is likely overnight (possibly mixing with a few snowflakes north). Showers should end around daybreak Saturday. Highs will be around 50. Some morning drizzle is possible on Sunday. Highs will range from around 50 in our Michigan counties to the low 60s across the southern part of the area. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 40. Wednesday & Thursday will be in the middle 40s for highs.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anika Fields calls for the city of Swanton to fire Police Chief Adam Berg for ignoring alleged...
Swanton woman calls for resignation of police chief amid discrimination claims
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class
As coronavirus cases fall throughout the state, Ohio is finally starting to see an increase in...
Williams Co. goes ‘Orange’ as COVID cases fall throughout Ohio
FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American...
AG: Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after charges
Javon Williams faces murder charges in the April 2020 death of Bryan Williams.
Man charged in Williams murder has $1 million bond set

Latest News

February 26th Weather Forecast
February 26th Weather Forecast
2/25/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/25/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/25/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/25/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
2/25/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/25/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast