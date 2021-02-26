Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Catholic school AD resigns after kids expelled for mother’s internet modeling

By KOVR staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOVR) - The athletic director at a Catholic school resigned in the wake of kids getting expelled over their mother’s online activities.

Three children of Crystal Jackson, known as “The Real Mrs. Poindexter” on her OnlyFans account, were expelled from Sacred Heart Parish. All three boys are under the age of 12.

Jackson and other women appear nude and partially nude in photos and videos on the account.

Three weeks ago, the school’s unidentified athletic director “forcibly resigned” for his connection to the online content. His two kids were allowed to stay enrolled at Sacred Heart but were reportedly taken out of the school shortly after the resignation.

It was confirmed at least one other Sacramento mom with kids at Jesuit High School and Sacred Heart Parish also posted sexual content online on OnlyFans. KOVR was told that woman’s children are still enrolled at the school.

Jackson said this week that her account generates up to $150,000 a month.

“It just started taking off,” she said.

She and her husband claim unhappy school moms bullied Sacred Heart to kick out her three sons over it.

The growing scandal has parents weighing in but asking to remain anonymous.

“A Catholic school isn’t just a school. That’s why they want to send their kids there because it is a community of people that come together for the shared values,” one mother said. “If you don’t share those values, and you were actively trying to undermine them, I feel like it’s only fair you were asked to leave.”

Another shared on Facebook: “It’s a private school. The parents most likely signed a contract that states their moral standing matters.”

Some supported the mother’s choices.

“Leave them alone,” a commenter said. “The kids probably never would have known if it hadn’t become such a big deal.”

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As coronavirus cases fall throughout the state, Ohio is finally starting to see an increase in...
Williams Co. goes ‘Orange’ as COVID cases fall throughout Ohio
Anika Fields calls for the city of Swanton to fire Police Chief Adam Berg for ignoring alleged...
Swanton woman calls for resignation of police chief amid discrimination claims
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class
Swanton’s mayor and police chief met with an activist group Thursday amid allegations of racial...
Swanton officials meet with activist over racism allegations, residents respond
FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American...
AG: Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after charges

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, a video image of Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of slain Saudi...
US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist’s killing
McDonald's chicken sandwich giveaway
McDonald's chicken sandwich giveaway
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
Third US vaccine could raise question: Which shots are best?
The suspect, 62-year-old David Dwayne Anderson, was identified using genetic databases.
DNA from soda can helps solve 40-year-old killing
Texas Gov. Greg Abbot greets President Joe Biden on Friday after the president's arrival in...
Biden surveys weather harm, encourages virus shots in Texas