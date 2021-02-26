I-Team: Toledo police preparing bids for new Skycop cameras

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police say they plan to soon start seeking bids to replace their aging and crumbling Skycop camera program.

Wednesday night, the 13abc I-Team told you that over half of them aren’t working properly.

So will there be money and support to find replacements?

There does seem to be support for trying to help the department with technology and specifically these cameras. What isn’t set yet is a funding source or an exact plan on which cameras will be next.

If you’re looking at one of Toledo’s Skycop cameras, the blue light flashing eye in the sky, there’s a less than 50% chance it’s looking back at you.

As the 13abc I-Team told you Wednesday, less than half of them work right. Of the 91 locations, only 40 record video and 25 of those can transmit live video monitored by Toledo police officers.

“The general sense I got from the folks that commented on it was that they appreciate them being there,” said Toledo City Councilman Chris Delaney.

Delaney chairs the council’s public safety committee. He says he didn’t realize the program was in this bad of shape but knows technology like this will wear.

“Like anything else, electronic device, they have a certain life span,” said Delaney.

Toledo police installed these cameras in 2012 at over a million dollars for the whole project. Now the department is putting together a bid package for new ones. The I-Team was told Thursday that bid is currently “in draft”.

In a statement, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz tells 13abc: “TPD is in the process of bidding out the camera systems to replace the oldest cameras as soon as possible. Depending on the associated costs they could replace anywhere from ten to twenty cameras per year.”

The department did use 2020 CARES Act federal dollars to purchase more mobile cameras unit.

Next generation Skycop cameras are also more mobile. They can be mounted to a pole but moved if needed. Replacement cost is still not known which could go a long way into deciding what happens to the present and future of the program.

“It always it, it always is but the more we support our police in their mission, the happier the citizenry will be, safer they feel and more they will want to live here,” said Delaney.

Now we wait to see when that bid will be ready. When it’s public, how many companies put in and that will really start the clock to see when and if they are replaced.

Full Statement from Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz on Skycop camera problems:

“The current city-wide camera system is at its end-of life, technology-wise. Accordingly, the police department developed a replacement plan. This plan is twofold. TPD will do a comprehensive review of crime and vehicular accident data to determine if the current locations of the cameras are still beneficial. If they are not, alternate locations will be vetted. Secondly, TPD is in the process of bidding out the camera systems to replace the oldest cameras as soon as possible. Depending on the associated costs they could replace anywhere from ten to twenty cameras per year.

Additionally, in 2020, TPD used CARES Act funding to purchase five mobile cameras which are already in use.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.