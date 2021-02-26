Advertisement

Local WW II veteran honored for his decades of service

95-year-old Robert Adams served in the U.S. Navy, Air Force and the Ohio Air National Guard
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Special recognition for a local World War II veteran. 95-year-old Robert Adams of Toledo has a long history of service to our country. Robert was recognized for that service by Hospice of Northwest Ohio Thursday.

During his military career, Robert served in the U.S. Navy, the Air Force and the Ohio Air National Guard. Robert is a home hospice patient, and he was recognized at what is known as a pinning ceremony. It is something Hospice of Northwest Ohio does to honor veterans.

“It makes me feel proud. When I was in the Navy, I was aboard the USS Tawara, and our home port was Pearl Harbor. I did al the machining repairs on the ship. I did everything that was necessary,” says Robert.

Robert’s children say he is a kind and funny man who has a lot of friends.

“My dad means everything to me. He taught me what patriotism is. I was a teacher for TPS, and I taught that to my children in class. When I heard this was going to happen, it made me so happy and proud. He has a great personality. He is funny, and so many people love him. He is a great family man, says his daughter Sandra Adams-Ahrens.

A well-deserved honor for a man who served his country for more than two decades

