Lucas County leaders push to get minorities vaccinated against COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A major movement to get the minority population vaccinated against COVID is kicking off this week in Lucas County.

A group representing people of color called The Movement is working with the Toledo Lucas County Health Department and area minority organizations to address the issue.

Moving forward, 20% of all the vaccine allotment in Lucas County will be earmarked for people of color. Those vaccines will be made available at locations more easily accessible to underserved populations at pop-up sites within communities and even mobile units.

There will also be additional methods to sign up for people who may not have easy access to technology, like area public library locations.

Much more about the specifics of these locations is expected to be announced next week.

TLCHD vaccine update The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department along with elected officials and community members hold a briefing on Equitable Vaccine Distribution in Lucas County. Posted by 13abc on Friday, February 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.