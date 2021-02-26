Advertisement

Lucas County leaders push to get minorities vaccinated against COVID-19

Black pastors from all across the state are coming together as a task force, with the hope of...
Black pastors from all across the state are coming together as a task force, with the hope of stepping in to help distribute more COVID-19 vaccines to people of color.(WJHG/WECP)
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A major movement to get the minority population vaccinated against COVID is kicking off this week in Lucas County.

A group representing people of color called The Movement is working with the Toledo Lucas County Health Department and area minority organizations to address the issue.

Moving forward, 20% of all the vaccine allotment in Lucas County will be earmarked for people of color. Those vaccines will be made available at locations more easily accessible to underserved populations at pop-up sites within communities and even mobile units.

There will also be additional methods to sign up for people who may not have easy access to technology, like area public library locations.

Much more about the specifics of these locations is expected to be announced next week.

TLCHD vaccine update

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department along with elected officials and community members hold a briefing on Equitable Vaccine Distribution in Lucas County.

Posted by 13abc on Friday, February 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As coronavirus cases fall throughout the state, Ohio is finally starting to see an increase in...
Williams Co. goes ‘Orange’ as COVID cases fall throughout Ohio
Anika Fields calls for the city of Swanton to fire Police Chief Adam Berg for ignoring alleged...
Swanton woman calls for resignation of police chief amid discrimination claims
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class
Swanton’s mayor and police chief met with an activist group Thursday amid allegations of racial...
Swanton officials meet with activist over racism allegations, residents respond
FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American...
AG: Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after charges

Latest News

McDonald's chicken sandwich giveaway
McDonald's chicken sandwich giveaway
Speeding up during pandemic
Speeding up during pandemic
McDonald's gives out free sandwiches
McDonald's gives out free sandwiches
Ready for MACtion: UT, BGSU announce 2021 football schedules