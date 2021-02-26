Advertisement

Madison Royal-Davis becomes all-time Toledo scoring leader

Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Entering the Division IV Sectional Final, Toledo Christian guard Madison Royal-Davis needed twelve points to reach another milestone in her high school basketball career.

“I’m just really proud of myself. I put a lot of hard work in, but I’m also thankful for my teammates who helped me get to my goal,” said Royal-Davis

In the second quarter off a pass from her younger sister, Mackenzie, the senior scored her thirteenth and fourteenth points of the game, moving her to the top of the list as the All-Time Leading Scorer in Toledo Girls High School Basketball history.

“She’s been working on this for a really long time. It was really cool to see Mackenzie throw it up ahead and she finished it so that was a special moment for the sisters, a special moment for TC, and a special moment for the Royal-Davis family,” said Head Coach Tim Wensink

“I love playing with her. I’ve been waiting to play with her since I was young...I’m sad it’s our last home game with each other, but I’m glad she gave me the assist.”

Madison surpassed her former Rogers High School teammate Zia Cooke tallying a total of 2,216 points on her career thus far. 

