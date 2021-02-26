Advertisement

Man causes crash after attempted to flee from TPD Gang Task Force

Delano Winters was arrested Thursday , Feb. 26.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Gang Task Force arrested a man Thursday afternoon, but not before he attempted to flee in his vehicle and cause a multiple-vehicle crash.

Members of the Gang Task Force were assisting VICE with an operation around Central and Secor when they tried to pull over Delano Winters at Secor and Executive Pkwy.

Winters pulled over at first, but he refused to exit his vehicle and tried to get away in his car. He hit the median and lost control, hitting two cars and a light pole. His vehicle came to rest in the middle of Secor.

Winters was taken into custody and treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

