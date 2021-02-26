Man charged after allegedly holding woman against her will

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested and charged after he allegedly held a woman against her will and wouldn’t let her leave their home.

Toledo Police were alerted by the victim’s grandmother on Thursday morning that Harvey Townsend Jr., 30, was holding a 22-year-old woman against her will. Police responded to the home in the 2300 block of Bakewell, but they could not get the victim to leave the house.

Police determined the victim was not being allowed to leave the home. When she finally left the house, and Townsend left afterward.

Townsend was taken into custody.

