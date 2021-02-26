Advertisement

Man charged after allegedly holding woman against her will

Harvey Townsend Jr. is accused of holding a woman against her will. He was taken into custody...
Harvey Townsend Jr. is accused of holding a woman against her will. He was taken into custody on Thursday, Feb. 25.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested and charged after he allegedly held a woman against her will and wouldn’t let her leave their home.

Toledo Police were alerted by the victim’s grandmother on Thursday morning that Harvey Townsend Jr., 30, was holding a 22-year-old woman against her will. Police responded to the home in the 2300 block of Bakewell, but they could not get the victim to leave the house.

Police determined the victim was not being allowed to leave the home. When she finally left the house, and Townsend left afterward.

Townsend was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As coronavirus cases fall throughout the state, Ohio is finally starting to see an increase in...
Williams Co. goes ‘Orange’ as COVID cases fall throughout Ohio
Anika Fields calls for the city of Swanton to fire Police Chief Adam Berg for ignoring alleged...
Swanton woman calls for resignation of police chief amid discrimination claims
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class
FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American...
AG: Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after charges
Javon Williams faces murder charges in the April 2020 death of Bryan Williams.
Man charged in Williams murder has $1 million bond set

Latest News

Ready for MACtion: UT, BGSU announce 2021 football schedules
Delano Winters was arrested Thursday , Feb. 26.
Man causes crash after attempted to flee from TPD Gang Task Force
St. John's Jesuit students held a protest Friday, Feb. 26.
St. John’s students protest handling of Black History Month by school
TPPA does not support hiring of JuJuan Armour.
Armour hiring for Reduce Gun Violence spot questioned by police union