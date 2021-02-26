Mayor strikes optimistic tone during State of the City address

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz outlined a number of his administration’s goals for the upcoming year during his annual State of the City address on Thursday. Those goals include an ambitious plan to repave a large segment of the cities roadways in Spring of 2021, as well as a proposed path toward recovery from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite all of the adversity and the challenges we faced in 2020, Toledo was able to build on its momentum, deliver core city services, and position itself for even bigger accomplishments in 2021” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said during the hour-long speech delivered at the Toledo Museum of Art’s Peristyle Theater. “Toledo is resilient, we fight back, so it is no surprise to me that we took everything 2020 threw at us and we are still standing.”

Among the victories touted by the mayor was Toledo’s unemployment rate, which he said is lower than the national average. This was part of an overall positive assessment of the city’s financial health under his administration, including a number of cuts made to the city’s budget. Some of those outlined cuts included a $3.6 million decrease in materials and supply purchases, a $4.2 million cut from eliminating vacant positions, and $4.3 million from eliminated Capital Projects.

“Because of the hard work we did in 2018 and 2019 to get our financial house in order, we were able to better withstand the downturn of 2020,” the mayor said. “We have a $70 million rainy day fund today, when ten years ago we had a negative rainy day fund. A year from today, after two years of COVID-19 challenging us, we will still have 10 times more in our rainy day fund than we had five years ago, before the pandemic began.”

Speaking of the pandemic, the mayor highlighted a number of responses the city took to the arrival of COVID-19 in the area. Among those responses were the distribution of more than 150,000 free masks to the community, coordinating the expansion of outdoor eating areas, and regular Zoom meetings to update groups on the virus response.

In addition to the vaccination effort, one of the biggest projects facing the mayor’s administration is the repaving of 42 miles of residential roadways, a huge increase from just under 3 miles repaved in 2020. This investment, says the mayor, is possible because of the passage of Issue 4 back in November.

“For the first time ever, thanks to the passage of Issue 4, the city has dedicated money exclusively for streets,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. “Finally, after decades of kicking the can down the road, we will be able to properly fix the residential streets of our city.”

The mayor’s speech also included a segment honoring Toledo’s two fallen police officers, Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker, who were both shot in the line of duty in the past several months. He also honored all of the city’s healthcare heroes with the Key to the City.

You can watch the entire address below.

