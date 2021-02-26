Metroparks Meetup: Spring preparations at Side Cut

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - This week’s melting snow has provided for quite a fast-flowing Maumee River, but still nothing like the sights seen at Side Cut some two years ago. Some areas of Toledo’s first Metropark are still recovering from the incredible ice jam in early 2019.

“At this time of year, ice jams are always at the top of our minds,” says chief of operations Joe Fausnaugh. “Where we’re standing now, the water might be 10-12 feet high at times, and you can still see on some of these trees where the ice has damaged them and there’s scarring.”

Although the area is a natural floodplain, some extra prep work is necessary to minimize the effects of ice and rising waters well before the risk presents itself. “Typically, what we try to do in the fall is prepare early,” says park services supervisor Bob Heckman. “We remove park benches from the waterside, we’ll pick up garbage cans and picnic tables -- stuff that we may end up losing in case of flooding. We’ve been very fortunate to have a nice, slow thaw so far, and the little bit of water increase that we’ve had has just been from runoff.”

Signs, roads, even structures were all damaged from that 2019 event -- though with a relatively clear run out to the lake now, that’ll free up some Metroparks man hours. “This is the week we decide what we’re going to do for the spring,” states Fausnaugh. “When there’s ice jams and damage, we’d have to spend the next several months just putting bark back together, repairing roadways/trails and replacing signage. This year, we actually get to concentrate on good things for the park, like renovating shelter houses and landscape beds, and increasing programming opportunities for the public.

It also won’t be long before thousands of men and women don their hip waders and venture out for the annual walleye run -- though last year’s edition was a last-minute change-up, to say the least.

“When they were here, they did a great job of following the rules,” observed Fausnaugh. “I think they used their fishing poles to tap each other on the shoulder to make sure they stayed the right distance apart!”

“It’s hard to determine exactly when the walleye are going to run,” Heckman adds. “You base it off of water temperature, water height and so on -- but they’ll be out probably mid-March.”

It’s not just Side Cut that welcomes prospective fishers each spring: “We’ll get some fishermen that go upriver toward Farnsworth,” says Heckman, “as the walleye do go up that way too to spawn... they don’t all concentrate down in this area.”

With weekend temperatures in the 50s, we’ll be shifting from melting snow to spring rain concerns soon enough. “When we put barricades across the road/trails, it’s important for visitors to know we only do it when we absolutely have to,” explains Fausnaugh. “The river changes dramatically in a matter of minutes sometimes, so what looks dry now could be under 3-4 feet of water in a short amount of time.”

