NAACP Toledo honors community leaders during Black History Month

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In honor of Black History Month, the Toledo branch of the NAACP is honoring four leaders for their contributions to the Lucas County community.

Due to the pandemic, the event was streamed on Facebook Thursday from the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority downtown.

The four individuals being recognized include:

Gwendolynn Gregory (MBA, MSN, BSN, RN, Director of Nursing, Toledo-Lucas County Health Department)

Robin Reese (Director of Lucas County Children Services)

Claudia Sebree Pressley (Co-founder and Owner of Aunt Minnie’s Food, Inc.)

Thomas Winston (President & CEO of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority)

13abc spoke with one of the honorees, who says the event was not only humbling, but a special way to celebrate the contributions of black leaders.

“As a culture we’ve come a long way,” says Gwendolynn Gregory. “We’ve come from the back of the bus, to the White House. I and very honored to be able to make a difference in the health and lives of the community, and the people that we serve.”

Click below to view the entire press conference in full.

Posted by NAACP Toledo on Thursday, February 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.