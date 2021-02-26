OSHP urges drivers to slow down as traffic picks up

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When the lockdown orders were first issued - we saw roads more deserted than we had seen in a long time. New data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) reveals how drivers may have taken advantage of all those wide open spaces.

Speeding was a major concern for OSHP last year.

“Traffic is starting to pick up a little more. Business are starting to open, people are going back to work, so people are goin back to work, so traffic is picking back up. And that’s where it’s really important that we leave 2020 in the past in regards to speeding and get back to safe driving habits,” says OSHP spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Purpura.

The number of actual speeding tickets went down by 32% statewide, but the ones that were written were far more likely to be for gross speed violations. The number of tickets written to people going more than 100 miles per hour nearly doubled in 2020 over 2019.

“When you do speed like that, as your speed increases, and you get into a crash, your risk for injury or deaths, it goes up exponentially. That’s why speed limits are there, to keep you safe and to keep everyone else around you on the road safe,” says Sgt. Purpura.

