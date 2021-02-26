Owens Community College offers expanded Dental Hygiene Day for kids

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A Perrysburg college is hoping to bridge the gap and help underserved children get dental care.

Owens Community College is hosting an extended free Dental Hygiene Day. Due to the pandemic, the initial event was smaller.

“This year, due to COVID, we still provided much-needed services to help with access-to-care issues in our community but on a smaller scale,” writes Beth Tronolone, chair, Owens Dental Hygiene Program. “The event was a great success. Appointments filled up within a week, demonstrating the need for access to dental care for children in our community. In response, we are offering anyone that could not make the event an opportunity to schedule a free appointment.”

Owens staff members say it’s a privilege to offer this tradition to the community.

”We have lots of families that, if it weren’t for this program, their children wouldn’t be receiving dental care,” says Susan Nichols, Dental Hygiene Instructor. “Parents are very appreciative. Children are appreciative.”

To schedule an appointment, area residents should call (567) 661-7294 and ask for the Free Dental Hygiene Day for kids. An appointment will be booked during regular dental hygiene clinic hours. You can also head to their website to learn more about the program.

Owens’ Dental Hygiene program also offers dental services to area residents through its Dental Hygiene Clinic. The 20-chair clinic is staffed by dental hygiene students and supervised by licensed dental professionals at Owens. The clinic provides dental care in the form of exams by a dentist, x-rays, oral hygiene and nutritional education, dental cleanings, fluoride varnish and restorative treatment needs if necessary. Appointments usually are available during the Fall and Spring semesters for a $35 fee.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.