Advertisement

Owens Community College offers expanded Dental Hygiene Day for kids

Due to high demand, families can now call ahead and schedule a free exam for their child
By Ashley Smith
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A Perrysburg college is hoping to bridge the gap and help underserved children get dental care.

Owens Community College is hosting an extended free Dental Hygiene Day. Due to the pandemic, the initial event was smaller.

“This year, due to COVID, we still provided much-needed services to help with access-to-care issues in our community but on a smaller scale,” writes Beth Tronolone, chair, Owens Dental Hygiene Program. “The event was a great success. Appointments filled up within a week, demonstrating the need for access to dental care for children in our community. In response, we are offering anyone that could not make the event an opportunity to schedule a free appointment.”

Owens staff members say it’s a privilege to offer this tradition to the community.

”We have lots of families that, if it weren’t for this program, their children wouldn’t be receiving dental care,” says Susan Nichols, Dental Hygiene Instructor. “Parents are very appreciative. Children are appreciative.”

To schedule an appointment, area residents should call (567) 661-7294 and ask for the Free Dental Hygiene Day for kids. An appointment will be booked during regular dental hygiene clinic hours. You can also head to their website to learn more about the program.

Owens’ Dental Hygiene program also offers dental services to area residents through its Dental Hygiene Clinic. The 20-chair clinic is staffed by dental hygiene students and supervised by licensed dental professionals at Owens. The clinic provides dental care in the form of exams by a dentist, x-rays, oral hygiene and nutritional education, dental cleanings, fluoride varnish and restorative treatment needs if necessary. Appointments usually are available during the Fall and Spring semesters for a $35 fee.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl drowned after falling through ice at a lake in a Highland County state park,...
Teen, Ohio officer die in double tragedy at state park
Javon Williams faces murder charges in the April 2020 death of Bryan Williams.
Man charged in Williams murder has $1 million bond set
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Anika Fields calls for the city of Swanton to fire Police Chief Adam Berg for ignoring alleged...
Swanton woman calls for resignation of police chief amid discrimination claims
Jeffrey Davenport faces federal weapons and explosive charges.
South Toledo man faces federal weapons charges

Latest News

Blanchard River benching project leads to flood stage changes in Findlay
Four Toledo community leaders honored during Black History Month
NAACP Toledo honors community leaders during Black History Month
Toledo Police Skycop camera
I-Team: Toledo police preparing bids for new Skycop cameras
There's growing momentum on both sides of the aisle in Ohio to eliminate the death penalty.
Growing bipartisan support in Ohio to eliminate death penalty