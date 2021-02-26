Advertisement

Ready for MACtion: UT, BGSU announce 2021 football schedules

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A full season of football is on the menu for the Mid-American Conference, and Toledo and Bowling Green announced their 2021 season schedules on Friday.

The Rockets non-conference slate is highlighted by a trip to South Bend, Ind., to face Notre Dame on September 11.

Not to be outdone, the Falcons open the season at Tennessee on Sept. 4. They’ll also travel to face Minnesota on Sept. 25.

Famous for its mid-week games, the MAC has scheduled BGSU’s last three games for non-Saturday kickoffs, and the Rockets have two games on Tuesdays and one on a Wednesday.

Toledo also has a non-conference game at UMass on Oct. 2, with home non-conference games against Norfolk State (Sept. 4) and Colorado State (Sept. 18).

The I-75 rivalry game between the Rockets and Falcons will be Nov. 10 in Bowling Green.

The Rockets open MAC play at Ball State on Sept. 25. They’ll also travel to face Central Michigan (Oct. 16) and Ohio (Nov. 16). Home MAC games for the Rockets will be Northern Illinois (Oct. 9), Western Michigan (Oct. 23), Eastern Michigan (Oct. 30), and Akron (Nov. 27).

The Falcons will host South Alabama (Sept. 11) and Murray State (Sept. 18) in back-to-back home non-conference games.

BGSU opens the MAC schedule at Kent State on Oct. 2. They’ll also play Northern Illinois (Oct. 16), Buffalo (Oct. 30), and Miami (Nov. 16) in road MAC games.

The Falcons host Akron (Oct. 9), Eastern Michigan (Oct. 23), and Ohio (Nov. 26) in home MAC games.

