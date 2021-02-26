Rossford students excited to have prom despite the pandemic

(ROSSFORD, Ohio) - Prom is on for Rossford high school students this spring. Students are already on planning mode.

“I am really excited that we’re actually having a prom this year because I had a date set up last year, got my dress and then they cancelled it, and I couldn’t return it,” said junior Macey Laubenthal. “So I am excited to wear it this year and not get it cancelled.”

“With the statements coming out of Governor DeWine we are hoping that everyone wears a mask and we may be able to have a dance floor and have people dance a bit,” said junior class president Katelyn Glowacki.

School leaders will make sure COVID-19 safety precautions are in place and believe students can safely enjoy prom in a pandemic.

“Even if it’s not completely like prom this year in a traditional sense we are still excited to have something like prom since for some of our seniors this will be the first prom at all this year,” senior class president Jacob Lesick said.

