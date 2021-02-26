Advertisement

Rossford students excited to have prom despite the pandemic

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine is giving schools the green light to host prom
Governor Dewine gives schools the green light for Prom
Governor Dewine gives schools the green light for Prom(free to use)
By Associated Press and Kristian Brown
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(ROSSFORD, Ohio) - Prom is on for Rossford high school students this spring. Students are already on planning mode.

“I am really excited that we’re actually having a prom this year because I had a date set up last year, got my dress and then they cancelled it, and I couldn’t return it,” said junior Macey Laubenthal. “So I am excited to wear it this year and not get it cancelled.”

“With the statements coming out of Governor DeWine we are hoping that everyone wears a mask and we may be able to have a dance floor and have people dance a bit,” said junior class president Katelyn Glowacki.

School leaders will make sure COVID-19 safety precautions are in place and believe students can safely enjoy prom in a pandemic.

“Even if it’s not completely like prom this year in a traditional sense we are still excited to have something like prom since for some of our seniors this will be the first prom at all this year,” senior class president Jacob Lesick said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As coronavirus cases fall throughout the state, Ohio is finally starting to see an increase in...
Williams Co. goes ‘Orange’ as COVID cases fall throughout Ohio
St. John's Jesuit students held a protest Friday, Feb. 26.
St. John’s students protest handling of Black History Month by school
Anika Fields calls for the city of Swanton to fire Police Chief Adam Berg for ignoring alleged...
Swanton woman calls for resignation of police chief amid discrimination claims
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class
Swanton’s mayor and police chief met with an activist group Thursday amid allegations of racial...
Swanton officials meet with activist over racism allegations, residents respond

Latest News

Nature's Nursery Bats
Nature's Nursery Bats
The species has seen a significant decline in our region in recent years
Nature’s Nursery working to help save critically-threatened species
The home where Hattie Wraggs was murdered in 1983 has since been torn down.
Family seeking answers in unsolved murder
Student leads spread awareness for rare disease day
“Ask, Don’t Assume”: advocates spread awareness on Rare Disease Day