St. John’s students protest handling of Black History Month by school

St. John's Jesuit students held a protest Friday, Feb. 26.
St. John's Jesuit students held a protest Friday, Feb. 26.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students at St. John’s Jesuit upset with how they were allowed to celebrate Black History Month have walked out of school in protest Friday morning.

St. John’s administration said it is an internal matter and will not comment on the situation.

The students said they were told to leave the campus after school administration called the Toledo Police. The students then went across the street, in front of the Home Depot on Airport Hwy. to continue their protest.

Toledo Police responded to the school, but as of 10:45 a.m. they had appeared to leave the scene.

Students protesting the handling of Black History Month at St John’s Jesuit.

Posted by 13abc on Friday, February 26, 2021

