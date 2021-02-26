Swanton officials meet with activist over racism allegations, residents respond

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Swanton’s mayor and police chief met with an activist group Thursday amid allegations of racial harassment in the village’s Paigelynn community.

Members of that community are also responding to the accusations of Anika Fields, saying that Fields escalates community disagreements into police reports and accusations of racism.

The city has received 42 reports from or involving Fields over the past five years.

Gerald Rose, founder of New Order National Human Rights Organization met with village leaders Thursday. Both he and those leaders said the meeting went well.

“I can tell you right now I can see it in their eyes - they were very sincere and they’re willing to work with Miss Fields,” Rose said, adding that he told Fields, “You can’t be no bully. If you’re wrong, you’re wrong. And if I’m going to stay onboard, I’m going to be honest with the community.”

“If there is no acknowledgement, how can you truly move forward. It really starts with acknowledgment,” Fields said.

Rose plans for a mediation to take place between Fields and Village administrators.

Fields would not comment when asked if she planned to sue the municipality.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.