Two men indicted for January shooting of Tailan Smith

Trey Lake, left, and Quentin King Jr. were indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury for allegedly...
Trey Lake, left, and Quentin King Jr. were indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury for allegedly shooting Tailan Smith on Jan. 5.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men have been indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury for the shooting of a Toledo man on January 5.

Trey Lake and Quentin King Jr. were both indicted in the shooting. They face charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, and aggravated robbery. Lake also faces a charge of having a weapon while under disability.

Just before 11 a.m. on Jan. 5, Toledo Police were called to the 1100 block of Belmont on a shooting. They found Smith laying outside a home. Officers applied pressure to the gunshot wound until paramedics could arrive, and he was taken to the hospital.

An anonymous source told officers he saw Smith parked on the street for an extended amount of time. Smith began to pull away, but then he put his car in reverse and backed toward a white Jeep Cherokee that had just arrived. The witness said Smith got out of his car and approached the Jeep, but he did not witness the shooting.

