Warm weekend to bring out the crowds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just a few days ago, the parking lot at Fritzie Freeze in Point Place was covered in more than a foot of snow. Now, they’re less than 24 hours away from opening for the 2021 season, and they’re expecting a big crowd this weekend. And they’re not the only ones.

Chris Schwind has owned Fritzie Freeze for more than 14 years. He says it’s become routine to open around march first. This year, a beautiful weekend forecast is helping him get a small jump-start on the season. He’s opening up on Saturday.

He tells 13abc, “Last week, I would never have thought of opening this weekend. We had snow up to our tires back here. I had to have it plowed.”

He’s expecting people to be lined up down summit street for opening weekend. And he counts himself lucky. Since opening at this location more than a decade ago, he says every season is better than the last, even in 2020. And choosing the right opening date can be tricky.

“It’s a 50/50 shot, we’ve had ice storms, we’ve had snowstorms,” he explains.

Meanwhile, nicer weather is driving customers to Meyer’s Auto Wash on Laskey.

Meyer’s is open all year-round, and while business is consistent all 12 months, manager Mark Eichner says this is the time they see record numbers.

He tells 13abc, “There are several hours that go by during the course of the day where you’re washing over 100 vehicles.”

He says he’s seen rates of more than a thousand cars a day this past week. So, he’s beefing up staff for this weekend.

“So, there’s usually someone at every point. Someone in the parking lot, someone in the kiosk, someone in the tunnel loading cars,” he explains. “Even if it’s overcast, we still see a lot of traffic, especially this time of year. You know, with salt on the vehicles.”

