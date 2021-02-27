Advertisement

2/27: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Showers/breezy Sunday; 60s in a few cities
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Sunday will see our warmest temperatures since Christmas Eve in the mid 50s, with some southern counties making a run at the low 60s! Off-and-on rain showers will be the trade-off, however -- and a southwest breeze kicking up past 30mph at times. Drier/cooler air rolls in and settles for Monday/Tuesday, with highs near 40 and a breeze remaining -- but plenty of sunshine throughout. Sun will be a running theme clear through into next weekend, as we hit the mid to upper 40s again and stay there from the midweek onward.

