8-year-old hosts another fundraiser for Toledo Police

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 8-year-old is hosting a fundraiser Saturday to help buy new gear for the Toledo Police Department.

Max Titkemeier is in the 2nd grade at St. Pius X Parish in Toledo and has a passion for helping police officers and their families.

“I just felt like I had to do something for them,” said Max.

In July, he started selling lemonade to raise money for the family of Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia who was killed in the line of duty. Six month later, he hosted a hot cocoa sale to benefit the family of fallen Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker.

Between the two fundraisers, Max helped raise a total of $17,000.

“It’s something we never imagined,” said Max’s mom, Lisa Titkemeier. “The response from the community was unbelievable.”

On Saturday, Max plans to host another fundraiser and the money raised will benefit the entire Toledo Police Department.

“It’s going to help them buy better equipment, so they can keep us safe,” said Max. “Then we don’t lose another police officer.”

Max is teaming up with Tony Dia, the father of Anthony Dia, to sell hot cocoa and hot dogs.

The fundraiser is being held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Huss Napa Auto Care Center on 2010 West Laskey Road in Toledo. The fundraiser runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

