Actors with “fake blood and injuries” shooting video in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Down by the Old Mill Stream, you may see people “running around and screaming as if they are being attacked.” Don’t be alarmed. It’s all for a music video.

That’s according to a news release from the City of Findlay. Riverside Park near the bandshell will be the location for this video shoot. The public space made popular by Tell Taylor’s song, “Down By The Old Mill Stream,” will be reserved from 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. The area where recording is set to take place will be blocked off.

The release goes on to state, “The basis of the music video is a visual representation symbolizing how one’s mental illness can wreak havoc on individual’s brain. The portion of the video that will shot in the evening hours will have actors running around and screaming as if they are being attacked. The actors will be made up with fake blood and injuries. The area in which the music video will be filmed is away from residential areas, and disturbances are not expected.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.