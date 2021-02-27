Advertisement

Actors with “fake blood and injuries” shooting video in Findlay

Don’t be alarmed if you see people pretending to be attacked today in Riverside Park
(WTVG)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Down by the Old Mill Stream, you may see people “running around and screaming as if they are being attacked.” Don’t be alarmed. It’s all for a music video.

That’s according to a news release from the City of Findlay. Riverside Park near the bandshell will be the location for this video shoot. The public space made popular by Tell Taylor’s song, “Down By The Old Mill Stream,” will be reserved from 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. The area where recording is set to take place will be blocked off.

The release goes on to state, “The basis of the music video is a visual representation symbolizing how one’s mental illness can wreak havoc on individual’s brain. The portion of the video that will shot in the evening hours will have actors running around and screaming as if they are being attacked. The actors will be made up with fake blood and injuries. The area in which the music video will be filmed is away from residential areas, and disturbances are not expected.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. John's Jesuit students held a protest Friday, Feb. 26.
St. John’s students protest handling of Black History Month by school
One man is dead after a shooting on Stickney in Toledo.
One man dead after shooting overnight in Toledo
Harvey Townsend Jr. is accused of holding a woman against her will. He was taken into custody...
Man charged after allegedly holding woman against her will
Swanton’s mayor and police chief met with an activist group Thursday amid allegations of racial...
Swanton officials meet with activist over racism allegations, residents respond
Toledo Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on Freeman St. on Friday, Feb. 26.
Family escapes house fire through first-floor window

Latest News

The Avalon Foundation spreads awareness on Rare Disease Day to support 300 million diagnosed.
"Ask Don't Assume" : Advocates Spread Awareness on Rare Disease Day
Bullets strike vehicle, houses overnight in Monroe
One man is dead after a shooting on Stickney in Toledo.
One man dead after shooting overnight in Toledo
8-year-old hosts fundraiser for TPD
8-year-old hosts another fundraiser for Toledo Police