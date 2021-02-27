Bowling Green continues to embrace food delivery robots one year after launch

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Next week marks one year since Bowling Green State University launched its robot food delivery program.

Their debut came days before Ohio confirmed its first case of COVID-19. Soon, students went home for spring break and didn’t come back. The demand for contactless home food delivery services soared.

In the 12 months since the six-wheeled machines started bringing everything from coffee to entire meals to students in their dorms, they’ve expanded to a four-mile radius around campus.

“They’ve been really solid,” said Jon Zachrich, the BGSU Dining Director of Marketing and Communications. “They do a really good job,”

He said the robots have been largely reliable since they launched, now completing an average of 1,000 deliveries every day with a fleet of 65 bots.

Many of those go to students, but the expansion into the general community around campus happened less than two months after their launch.

“Honestly we thought it would’ve been a couple of years before we would’ve been able to do something like that,” Zachrich said. “It was a great opportunity. The city reached out to us, community members reached out to us, and it was a really cool example of a private-public partnership.”

The company behind the robots, Starship Technologies, mapped out the routes for the bots in the community. They’re also able to communicate with each other if one comes across an obstacle on a route.

Their battery life lasts about 18 hours, though the ones on BGSU’s campus will run for about 15 or 16 hours before needing to recharge for six, Zachrich said.

Bowling Green is the first college and community in the state with these delivery bots. Now, one year after their introduction, the Falcon community believes they’re just getting started.

“I just think it’s something that we’re going to keep seeing grow more and more,” Zachrich said.

