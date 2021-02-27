Advertisement

Bullets strike vehicle, houses overnight in Monroe

Officers recovered 25 shell casings from multiple weapons
(Associated Pess)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - A parked vehicle is riddled with bullet holes and at least two nearby houses were also struck by bullets after a person or persons opened fire from multiple weapons overnight.

The gunfire erupted at about 10:03 PM Friday, Feb. 26. 2021, on the 500 block of Conant St. in Monroe, MI. According to police with the City of Monroe, officers located more than 25 shell casings in the street. Those casings appear to have come from multiple weapons.

Approximately 15 bullets struck a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence, according to detectives. Two separate occupied residences were also hit.

Monroe Police say they did not locate anyone who was hurt. So far, they have not listed any suspects.

