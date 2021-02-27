Advertisement

Divers recover body of man who fell through ice

Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay(WNDU)
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEDINA TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - Divers with the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police recovered the body of a Hudson man who fell through the ice on Durfee Lake in Medina Township Friday.

According to authorities, the body of Damion Moog, 22, was recovered Saturday morning after he fell through the ice on Durfee Lake.

Four people walked out onto the ice, according to a news release from the Lenawee’s County Sheriff’s Office. As they walked they walked across the ice, all four people fell through a thin area of the ice. The other three people with Moog were able to get out of the water on their own.

The four friends walked out onto the ice to check if it was safe for ice fishing the next day, according to a news release.

***UPDATED PRESS RELEASE- DROWNING VICTIM HAS BEEN RECOVERED***

Posted by Lenawee County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, February 27, 2021

A rescue effort was initiated around 7PM Friday and resumed Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office dive team received assistance from the Michigan State Police Marine Patrol Division, Hudson Police and Fire Department, Addison Fire Department, Morenci Fire Department and the Lenawee County Drone Team.

