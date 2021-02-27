One man dead after shooting overnight in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead following a shooting overnight in Toledo, according to Toledo Police.

Officers were called out to the 700-block of Stickney near Clay just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering form at least one gun shot wound.

A detective on scene tells 13abc that the man was taken to a nearby hospital and did not survive.

Police have not yet released the identity of that man or listed any suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Toledo Police Crime Stopper Tipline: 419-255-1111.

