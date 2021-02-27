SJJ, Rossford coast to playoff wins

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - St. John’s Jesuit cruised past Waite 70-35 and Rossford dominated Rogers 71-43 as playoff season kicks into high gear for boys basketball.

Rossford will take on Central Catholic Wednesday and St. John’s faces Anthony Wayne on Tuesday.

They’ll face the winner of the Findlay/St. John’s match-up. Northview and Perrysburg both advanced in their section of the area’s Division I games.

In Division II, the Rossford/Central Catholic winner face either Tiffin Columbian or the winner of the Sandusky/Sandusky Perkins game being played tomorrow.

Watch those highlights and see the results from all the other playoff games in northwest Ohio.

