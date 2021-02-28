Advertisement

2/28: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

30-40mph winds Monday; sunshine through the week
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The first day of March will be at least 20 degrees cooler than how we closed out February: highs near 40 for Monday, with gusts between 30-40 mph from the northwest. Sunshine will be a running theme through the week, with no rain (or snow, just for the record) on the horizon for the next 7 days. Tuesday morning will see temps bottom out in the teens, however. Our next 50-degree day arrives for the midweek, with highs slowly subsiding back to 40 heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after a shooting on Stickney in Toledo.
One man dead after shooting overnight in Toledo
One person shot in Toledo, suspect in custody.
Woman murdered at Regina Manor Apartments
Photo: Pixabay
Divers recover body of man who fell through ice
This crash on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, resulted in the death of one driver.
75-year-old woman killed in Friday crash
FILE
High-speed crash kills one in Toledo

Latest News

Near-record highs to close out February... though much cooler/breezy to kick off March! Dan...
2/28: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast
Feb. 28, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Feb. 28, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Feb. 28, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Feb. 28, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
A preview of spring weather to close out this bitter cold February! Dan Smith has the details.
2/27: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast