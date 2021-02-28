2/28: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

The first day of March will be at least 20 degrees cooler than how we closed out February: highs near 40 for Monday, with gusts between 30-40 mph from the northwest. Sunshine will be a running theme through the week, with no rain (or snow, just for the record) on the horizon for the next 7 days. Tuesday morning will see temps bottom out in the teens, however. Our next 50-degree day arrives for the midweek, with highs slowly subsiding back to 40 heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.