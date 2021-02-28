75-year-old woman killed in Friday crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash turned deadly on Monroe Street Friday, according to Toledo Police.

It happened around 5:30 PM on Monroe at Woodmont.

Police say 24-year-old Kiarra Daniels was heading northwest on Monroe Street, when Jeanine Lump, 75, pulled out onto Monroe to cross and enter Woodmont Road. Daniels’ vehicle struck Lump’s, and both came to rest in a nearby yard.

According to police records, Lump did not survive the crash. Daniels was injured and taken to a local hospital. Police say they are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.