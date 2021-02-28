Advertisement

75-year-old woman killed in Friday crash

The crash happened on Monroe Street near Woodmont.
This crash on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, resulted in the death of one driver.
This crash on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, resulted in the death of one driver.
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash turned deadly on Monroe Street Friday, according to Toledo Police.

It happened around 5:30 PM on Monroe at Woodmont.

Police say 24-year-old Kiarra Daniels was heading northwest on Monroe Street, when Jeanine Lump, 75, pulled out onto Monroe to cross and enter Woodmont Road. Daniels’ vehicle struck Lump’s, and both came to rest in a nearby yard.

According to police records, Lump did not survive the crash. Daniels was injured and taken to a local hospital. Police say they are still investigating the crash.

