Advertisement

High-speed crash kills one in Toledo

A Toledo man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning.
FILE
FILE(WCAX)
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police say a high-speed crash ended with one person dead early Saturday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Bancroft and Auburn around 2:00 AM.

A Traffic Accident Reconstructionist was called to the scene when officers arrived. Through the investigation, they determined that Lerhonda Norwood, 32, was driving southbound on Auburn with passenger, Malik Smith, 28. Norwood turned left onto Bancroft, and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Christopher Hayes. Police believe Hayes was traveling at a high rate of speed. Hayes’ vehicle continued into a utility pole. He did not survive the crash.

Norwood and Smith were not hurt. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after a shooting on Stickney in Toledo.
One man dead after shooting overnight in Toledo
Photo: Pixabay
Divers recover body of man who fell through ice
Bullets strike vehicle, houses overnight in Monroe
St. John's Jesuit students held a protest Friday, Feb. 26.
St. John’s students protest handling of Black History Month by school
An issue over a mother's online photos has caused a resignation and multiple children to leave...
GRAPHIC: Catholic school AD resigns after kids expelled for mother’s internet modeling

Latest News

This crash on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, resulted in the death of one driver.
75-year-old woman killed in Friday crash
One person shot in Toledo, suspect in custody.
Woman murdered at Regina Manor Apartments
Tyrone Gregory, 61, was killed in a Friday night shooting in Toledo
Sister of Tyrone Gregory opens up after deadly shooting
Sister of Tyrone Gregory opens up after deadly shooting