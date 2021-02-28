High-speed crash kills one in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police say a high-speed crash ended with one person dead early Saturday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Bancroft and Auburn around 2:00 AM.

A Traffic Accident Reconstructionist was called to the scene when officers arrived. Through the investigation, they determined that Lerhonda Norwood, 32, was driving southbound on Auburn with passenger, Malik Smith, 28. Norwood turned left onto Bancroft, and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Christopher Hayes. Police believe Hayes was traveling at a high rate of speed. Hayes’ vehicle continued into a utility pole. He did not survive the crash.

Norwood and Smith were not hurt. The investigation is ongoing.

