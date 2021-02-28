Advertisement

Mt. Zion Church donates hundreds of food boxes to Toledo community

Toledo church answers the call to help area families stay fed during the COVID-19 pandemic
By Ashley Smith
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With so many families being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a local church is stepping in to lend a hand.

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church hosted a drive-thru food drive event Saturday at its parking lot on Vance St. in Toledo.

2,600 food boxes were handed out at this drive-thru event, filled with fruits, vegetables, milk, and meats.

“We want to make sure that we are helping in any way possible during this time of crisis,” said Elite Pastor Talmadge Thomas. “So if we can help people make some other decisions with their resources, that’s what we want to do.”

Food box donations are happening every other Saturday at the church. For more information, head over to the church’s website or it’s Facebook page.

