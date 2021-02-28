One person shot in Toledo, suspect in custody.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Toledo apartment complex Sunday morning, according to Toledo Police.

Officers responded to a shooting about 4a.m. at the Regina Manor Apartments on North Erie Street.

A detective on scene tells 13abc that suspect is in custody.

Police did not have an update on the condition of the person who was shot.

The incident remains under investigation.

