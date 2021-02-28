Advertisement

One person shot in Toledo, suspect in custody

Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 6:23 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Toledo apartment complex Sunday morning, according to Toledo Police.

Officers responded to a shooting about 4a.m. at the Regina Manor Apartments on North Erie Street.

A detective on scene tells 13abc that suspect is in custody.

Police did not have an update on the condition of the person who was shot.

The incident remains under investigation.

Tyrone Gregory, 61, was killed in a Friday night shooting in Toledo
Sister of Tyrone Gregory opens up after deadly shooting
Mt. Zion Church donates hundreds of food boxes to Toledo community
Mt. Zion Church donates hundreds of food boxes to community