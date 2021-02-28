Advertisement

Sister of Tyrone Gregory opens up after deadly shooting

The 61-year-old man was shot in killed on Stickney near Hudson in Toledo
By Alexis Means and Ashley Smith
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Friday night, 61-year-old Tyrone Gregory was shot and killed on the 33-hundred block of Stickney, near Hudson.

Katherine Stewart, Gregory’s sister, spoke with 13abc Saturday evening to tell us a bit about her brother and what happened the night of the shooting.

“He’d like to just have a good time and dance and love on people,” said Stewart. “I don’t understand why this had to happen.”

Stewart says she was at work when she received a phone call from her brother’s wife. She says there was an altercation, which spilled out of the bar where he got shot.

“He was down at Dee’s car wash a lot, so a lot of people know him from there... but for the most part he was retired. He was an all-around good man. He spent 10 1/2 years in the military. He ended up driving trucks and retired and was settling in with his new wife.”

As of Saturday night, TPD has not made any arrests.

