Bond set for Regina Manor apartment murder suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of killing a woman at the Regina Manor Apartments early Sunday morning made his first court appearance Monday.

Shaquan Brown had his bond set at $1 million. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8.

Toledo Police were called to the apartments just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of a person shot. Teresa Ratliff, 40, was found shot and treated at the scene. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Officers took Brown, 26, into custody. He was booked into the Lucas County Jail on a charge of murder.

