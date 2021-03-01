Advertisement

Bond set for Regina Manor apartment murder suspect

Shaquan Brown has been charged with murder after a shooting at the Regina Manor Apartments on...
Shaquan Brown has been charged with murder after a shooting at the Regina Manor Apartments on Monday, Feb. 28.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of killing a woman at the Regina Manor Apartments early Sunday morning made his first court appearance Monday.

Shaquan Brown had his bond set at $1 million. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8.

Toledo Police were called to the apartments just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of a person shot. Teresa Ratliff, 40, was found shot and treated at the scene. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Officers took Brown, 26, into custody. He was booked into the Lucas County Jail on a charge of murder.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot in Toledo, suspect in custody.
Woman murdered at Regina Manor Apartments, suspect in custody
This crash on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, resulted in the death of one driver.
75-year-old woman killed in Friday crash
FILE
High-speed crash kills one Saturday morning in Toledo
Tyrone Gregory, 61, was killed in a Friday night shooting in Toledo
Sister of Tyrone Gregory opens up after deadly shooting
Deputies discovered 46 lbs of marijuana in the bed of a truck Sunday morning on SR-2 near SR-590.
Ottawa County Deputies find $55K worth of marijuana during traffic stop

Latest News

Clejuan Williams was charged with felonious assault after threatening his father with a knife...
Father strikes adult son with hammer after being threatened with a knife
Aleeyah Elhelou has been charged with felonious assault after allegedly stabbing her...
Woman charged with felonious assault after allegedly stabbing ex-boyfriend in central Toledo
Toledo skyline at dusk.
Toledo earns top ranking for new business development
Lucas Co. Sheriff investigating inmate death at corrections center