Cedar Point holding hiring event for upcoming season

The park is planning to hire about 6,500 employees for the 2021 season.
Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.(Jordan Sternberg | Cedar Point)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point is hiring for the upcoming season. According to representatives from the amusement park, they are planning to hire about 6,500 associates for the 2021 season, starting with a virtual hiring event on Saturday, March 13. You can register for the event here.

The park also plans to hold in-person open interviews on the same day, in addition to the virtual event. Those interviews will run from 10 AM - 4 PM on March 13 at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center at the corner of First Street and Cedar Point Drive in Sandusky.

“This summer, Cedar Point will celebrate its postponed 150th anniversary, and our associates will play a crucial role in delivering this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Jason McClure, vice president, and general manager of Cedar Point. “Cedar Point is a great place to work. Gaining experience and forming friendships that will last a lifetime are huge benefits, all while making people happy by creating new memories, connections, and experiences for our guests.”

Available positions will be available in all areas of the park, including rides, park services, guest services, food services, and more. The virtual hiring day even will provide additional information. Park representatives say they will be offering contact-free onboarding and virtual orientation for those who are hired.

