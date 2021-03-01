Advertisement

Cuomo sends letter authorizing probe of harassment claims

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general said she’s moving forward with an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo after receiving a letter from his office Monday authorizing her to take charge of the probe.

The referral letter allows Attorney General Letitia James to deputize an outside law firm to conduct the inquiry with full subpoena power. When the investigation is finished, the findings will be disclosed in a public report, the letter said.

James, in a statement announcing she received the letter, said: “This is not a responsibility we take lightly as allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously.”

Two women who’ve worked for Cuomo have come forward to accuse him of sexual harassment.

The governor, a Democrat, acknowledged for the first time Sunday that some of his behavior with women “may have been insensitive or too personal,” and said he would cooperate with the attorney general’s investigation.

Cuomo addressed the allegations in a statement and has not been seen in public since last Wednesday. He maintained he had never inappropriately touched or propositioned anyone. But he said he had teased people about their personal lives in an attempt to be “playful.”

“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended. I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that,” he said.

The letter authorizing James’ investigation said that all state employees have been directed to cooperate fully with the review. Cuomo senior adviser Beth Garvey penned the letter and said she would facilitate interviews with witness and requests for documents from Cuomo’s office.

The referral came after a weekend of wrangling over who should investigate his workplace behavior. First, Cuomo’s office said it would ask a former federal judge to conduct the probe. Then, it suggested James and the state’s top judge work together to appoint outside counsel to look into the matter.

Finally, on Sunday, Cuomo acquiesced to James’ demands to take control the inquiry.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot in Toledo, suspect in custody.
Woman murdered at Regina Manor Apartments, suspect in custody
This crash on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, resulted in the death of one driver.
75-year-old woman killed in Friday crash
FILE
High-speed crash kills one Saturday morning in Toledo
Toledo murder victim honored
“It wasn’t meant for her”: Toledo murder victim honored at vigil
Tyrone Gregory, 61, was killed in a Friday night shooting in Toledo
Sister of Tyrone Gregory opens up after deadly shooting

Latest News

U.S. Capitol
Democratic voting bill would make biggest changes in decades
Irv Cross poses at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn., in this April 8, 1999, file photo....
Irv Cross, NFL player, pioneer Black analyst, dies at 81
Scammers may be trying to take advantage of people wanting to get their COVID shot ASAP.
New COVID scam warning
New COVID vaccine comes at 'pivotal time'
New COVID vaccine comes at 'pivotal time'
The Biden administration ramping up vaccine outreach efforts amid hesitancy- and warnings of a...
States easing virus restrictions despite experts’ warnings