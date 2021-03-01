Diabetics, pregnant women among those newly eligible for COVID vaccine
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced those that will be included in the Phase 1C vaccination group Monday.
That new opening include diabetics, pregnant women, bone marrow transplant recipients and those with ALS. Also in the group: childcare and funeral workers, as well as those in law enforcement and corrections.
Roughly 940,000 more people will be able to receive the vaccine on Thursday, as DeWine also announced Phase 2 vaccinations. Phase 2 is the first round to include individuals under the age of 65.
93% of the COVID deaths in Ohio have been people 60 years old and older.
