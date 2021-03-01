Advertisement

Diabetics, pregnant women among those newly eligible for COVID vaccine

The United States now has three COVID-19 vaccines on the market after Johnson & Johnson's one-dose shot was given the green light over the weekend,
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced those that will be included in the Phase 1C vaccination group Monday.

That new opening include diabetics, pregnant women, bone marrow transplant recipients and those with ALS. Also in the group: childcare and funeral workers, as well as those in law enforcement and corrections.

Roughly 940,000 more people will be able to receive the vaccine on Thursday, as DeWine also announced Phase 2 vaccinations. Phase 2 is the first round to include individuals under the age of 65.

93% of the COVID deaths in Ohio have been people 60 years old and older.

Gov. DeWine COVID-19 update 3-1

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provides an update on COVID-19 in the state as the FDA authorizes a third vaccine.

Posted by 13abc on Monday, March 1, 2021

