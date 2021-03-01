Diabetics, pregnant women among those newly eligible for COVID vaccine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced those that will be included in the Phase 1C vaccination group Monday.

That new opening include diabetics, pregnant women, bone marrow transplant recipients and those with ALS. Also in the group: childcare and funeral workers, as well as those in law enforcement and corrections.

Approximately 246,000 people are eligible under the 1C group. Phase 2 adds approximately 695,000 eligible Ohioans. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 1, 2021

Roughly 940,000 more people will be able to receive the vaccine on Thursday, as DeWine also announced Phase 2 vaccinations. Phase 2 is the first round to include individuals under the age of 65.

93% of the COVID deaths in Ohio have been people 60 years old and older.

Gov. DeWine COVID-19 update 3-1 Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provides an update on COVID-19 in the state as the FDA authorizes a third vaccine. Posted by 13abc on Monday, March 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.