Father strikes adult son with hammer after being threatened with a knife

Clejuan Williams was charged with felonious assault after threatening his father with a knife on Sunday, Feb. 28.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fight between a father and a son in west Toledo led to one man being hit with a hammer and another booked into jail for felonious assault.

Police were called to a residence in the 1200 block of Collingwood just before 1 a.m. Sunday. According to police reports, a father had struck his adult son with a hammer as the son was threatening him with a knife.

The son, 33-year-old Clejuan Williams went upstairs to his apartment after police arrived and would not open the door for police. After entry was forced into the apartment, Williams was treated for injuries to his head and transported to the hospital.

Once he was released from the hospital, Williams was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

