Advertisement

Fire breaks out inside old warehouse in Toledo

The fire started Sunday evening at a warehouse near the corner of Norwood and Clinton
A fire is under investigation after flames broke out in a warehouse in Toledo.
A fire is under investigation after flames broke out in a warehouse in Toledo.(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire is under investigation after flames broke out in a warehouse in Toledo. The fire started Sunday evening just after 7:00. According to firefighters, there was fire reported inside a large abandoned building/warehouse at the corner of Norwood and Clinton.

Firefighters were on the scene and put out the flames. It is unclear how the fire started but the building has already been deemed unsafe for firefighters to enter due to structural issues. Firefighters extinguished the flames from outside. There are no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after a shooting on Stickney in Toledo.
One man dead after shooting overnight in Toledo
One person shot in Toledo, suspect in custody.
Woman murdered at Regina Manor Apartments
Photo: Pixabay
Divers recover body of man who fell through ice
This crash on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, resulted in the death of one driver.
75-year-old woman killed in Friday crash
FILE
High-speed crash kills one in Toledo

Latest News

Toledo murder victim honored
Toledo murder victim honored at vigil
St. John’s students protest handling of Black History Month by school
St. John’s students protest handling of Black History Month by school
Deputies discovered 46 lbs of marijuana in the bed of a truck Sunday morning on SR-2 near SR-590.
Ottawa County Deputies find $55K worth of marijuana during traffic stop
A nurse volunteer filling a syringe with the Moderna vaccine
Lucas County offers new options for those seeking COVID-19 vaccine