Fire breaks out inside old warehouse in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire is under investigation after flames broke out in a warehouse in Toledo. The fire started Sunday evening just after 7:00. According to firefighters, there was fire reported inside a large abandoned building/warehouse at the corner of Norwood and Clinton.

Firefighters were on the scene and put out the flames. It is unclear how the fire started but the building has already been deemed unsafe for firefighters to enter due to structural issues. Firefighters extinguished the flames from outside. There are no reports of any injuries.

